Adams, James "Jim" Hoyle
December 21, 1932 - December 4, 2020
Mr. James "Jim" Hoyle Adams, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born December 21, 1932 in Forsyth County to Minnie Blevins Adams and William Roosevelt Adams. Mr. Adams was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Davis Adams and four siblings. Surviving are his son, James "Jim" Adams, Jr.; one grand godson, Tyler J. Burdi; two sisters, Linda Cantrell and Peggy Joyner and three sisters-in-law, Rita Adams, Betty Beck and Jane Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.