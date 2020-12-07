Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Hoyle "Jim" Adams
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Adams, James "Jim" Hoyle

December 21, 1932 - December 4, 2020

Mr. James "Jim" Hoyle Adams, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born December 21, 1932 in Forsyth County to Minnie Blevins Adams and William Roosevelt Adams. Mr. Adams was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva Davis Adams and four siblings. Surviving are his son, James "Jim" Adams, Jr.; one grand godson, Tyler J. Burdi; two sisters, Linda Cantrell and Peggy Joyner and three sisters-in-law, Rita Adams, Betty Beck and Jane Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.