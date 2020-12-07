Shaw, Mabel Pitzer
September 18, 1919 - December 5, 2020
Mrs. Mabel Pitzer Shaw, 101, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Shaw was born September 18, 1919, in Stokes County, the daughter of the late Charles Snow and Myrtle Neal Pitzer. Mabel attended Old Town High School and graduated with the Class of 1936 with valedictory honors. She then entered into Salem College, graduating in 1940, majoring in sociology and economics. Following graduation from Salem College, she attended graduate school at the College of William and Mary in Richmond, VA, for post graduate work in sociology, completing her studies in 1941. She began her career in social work in Norfolk, VA, later accepting a position in Winston-Salem, where she met a young social service worker, James Herbert "Jimmy" Shaw. They married in 1947. After her marriage, she accepted a social work position at the Surry County Department of Social Services. Her career spanned 40 years. She retired as supervisor of adult services in October 1981. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Mabel always enjoyed the summer family vacations, especially to the New England states, train trips to various locations in Canada, and exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway, with a picnic in hand and in the fall when the leaves were at their peak color. She loved the game of basketball, having played in college, and always tried to keep up with the college games on TV over the years. Mabel was a gracious hostess. She always wanted to put the needs of others above her own needs. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Shaw Gardner of Mount Airy. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shaw was preceded in death by her husband, James Herbert "Jimmy" Shaw; two sisters, Mae Evelyn McCuen and Nancy Pitzer Thomas; and two brothers, Charles Neal Pitzer and Ned Thomas Pitzer. There will be no formal visitation due to COVID-19 concerns. A graveside memorial service will be held for family and friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Miller officiating. The family would like to express many thanks to all the wonderful staff, nurses, and caregivers at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017; Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Central United Methodist Church, 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Services, Inc.
206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina 27030
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.