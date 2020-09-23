Mills, Robert "Robbie" Kennon
October 5, 1969 - September 22, 2020
Mr. Robert "Robbie" Kennon Mills, loving father, papaw, son, and brother, age 50, died on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1969 in Surry County to Tommy Ray McCann and Nellie Branch McCann. He was a Davie County Paramedic for 20 years and also worked as a firefighter for the Advance Fire Department for 20 years. Surviving is his son, Matthew Mills (Michelle); a granddaughter, Brooklynn Mills; his parents; two sisters Melissa Connell (David) and Misty McCann; and a brother, Lee McCann. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Advance United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Thursday at Advance United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advance United Methodist Church, The Advance Fire Department, and the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.