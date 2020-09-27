Beam, John Edward "Jack"
John "Jack" Edward Beam, 88, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Honesdale, PA, to the late John and Helen Beam. Mr. Beam served in the United States Army in Okinawa, Japan, during the Korean War. He held multiple patents, was a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and received his PhD in Food Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He had a long career in research and development in the food manufacturing industry, including overseeing candy and snack products at Planters LifeSavers. After rising to Senior Vice President at RJR Nabisco, he and his wife of 52 years, Joan Beam, who predeceased him in 2014, spent their retirement years in Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. Beam, a skilled handyman who relished his home projects, also enjoyed golf, spending time with friends and family, eating desserts, and in his later years became an accomplished painter. He is survived by two sons, Kevin Beam and wife Kathleen of Westwood, MA, and Eric Beam and wife Mary Johns of Houston, TX; one daughter, Sara Beam of New York City; three grandchildren, Katherine, Daniel and John Beam; one brother, Gerald Beam, and 10 nieces and nephews. His family is forever grateful to his dedicated caregivers who supported him and all his "projects" in his later years.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of gifts, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Unity Walk, P.O. Box 275, Kingston, NJ 08528.
