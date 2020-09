Wallace, Gale Traphine September 25, 1951 - September 3, 2020 Gale Traphine Wallace passed away peacefully September 3, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com . (RUSSELL)