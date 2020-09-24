Phillips, Winda April 16, 1942 - September 22, 2020 Mrs. Winda Ruth Caudle Phillips, age 78, of Elkin, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. She was born April 16, 1942 in Yadkin County to Jettie Mae Caudle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life for 56 years, Arnold Wendell Phillips; her grandparents, Pleas and Margret Caudle; her brother, Gerald Barber, and eleven other siblings; brothers-in-law, Tony Phillips and Tom Phillips; and father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Dorthy Phillips. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and John Dudley of Winston-Salem, NC; her grandchildren, Morgan and Karson Dudley of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to her grandchildren, she also loved and thought so much of Matthew, Meagan, Elizabeth, Samuel, Hannah, Rebekah, James, Marty and Nataleigh Cheek, Graden Spurlin, brother and sister-in-law James (Debra) Barber, sister and brother-in-law Shirley (Steve) Carlton, Pearlee Aslanis, Brenda Lankford, sisters-in-law Linda (Roger) Miller, Donna Phillips, Debbie Phillips; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive. She was a member of New Grace Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Winda was an amazing cook and everyone loved her famous sweet potato casserole in her little black and silver pot. Winda retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust where she was a research specialist for 15 years. She also worked on Phillips Farm alongside her husband for many years. Her greatest accomplishment in life was being a loving wife, amazing mother and cherished grandmother. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. Until we meet again. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Dale Cave and Rev. Otis Hurst will conduct the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of her service at 11:00 AM. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com . Moody-Davis Funeral Service 215 West Kapp Street, PO Box 295, Dobson, NC 27017