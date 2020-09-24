Grabs, Jr., Omnie Omily December 17, 1933 - September 20, 2020 Omnie Omily Grabs, Jr. passed away at home Sunday, September 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born December 17, 1933, the only child of Omnie O. Grabs, Sr. and Viola Katharine Slate Grabs at their home in King, NC. Omnie graduated from King High School in 1952, where he met his future wife, Mary Sue "Susie" Tuttle. He studied geology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and while there, was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. After his two years of military service, Omnie returned to North Carolina, where he wed his love, Susie, and together they moved to Chapel Hill for Omnie to complete a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Science Teaching in 1959. Omnie taught science classes at Northwest High School before returning to UNC to receive his degree in Pharmacy in 1963. Coming back to their hometown, Omnie and Susie began to raise their four children, Kim, Shawne, Kip and Ashley. Time spent with his family was precious to Omnie, especially when his workdays at Stokes Pharmacy, a business in which he partnered with Joe Perkins for 40 years, required long hours. Yet he greatly valued his Stokes Pharmacy family and all of the customers he served in King and Danbury. Omnie also had deep roots at King Moravian Church. He served as the church treasurer, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. He was a youth leader and was elected to several terms on the church boards. Omnie was appointed to the Moravian Candidacy Committee, and his years of humble service to the Moravian Church and his deep spiritual faith led to his appointment as a Church Acolyte. After his retirement from Stokes Pharmacy in 2003, Omnie enjoyed giving back to his community through service to King Outreach Ministry, King Senior Center, and delivering food to church shut-ins each week. He served on the Stokes County Board of Health and along with his wife, Susie, Omnie was awarded the Retired Community Leader of the Year in 2011 by the King Chamber of Commerce. For the last sixteen summers, he found great joy serving alongside Nurse Susie providing healthcare to Moravian campers at Laurel Ridge Summer Camp in Laurel Springs, NC. He deeply loved the mountaintop and greatly inspired the campers, counselors, and friends he met along the way. But perhaps his greatest joy has been spending time with his large family. His thirteen grandchildren will long remember the summer beach weeks, birthday parties, barbeque cookouts, holiday festivities, and always seeing the faces of their grandparents cheering them on from the front row. Omnie and Susie dated often during their 62 years together. They enjoyed traveling the world, eating good food, and attending plays and concerts. Omnie was an avid reader, an experienced backyard gardener, and loved to cook right alongside Susie in the kitchen. Those left to tell his story include wife, Susie; children, Kimber Slate Grabs, Alicia Shawne Grabs, Omnie Omily Grabs III "Kip" (Paula Hall), and Ashley Grabs Bunn (Kevin Bunn); and grandchildren Ana, Nate and Russell Sapp; Omnie IV, Dunivant, Lilly, Gordon, Elizabeth, Katharine, and Dean Paul Grabs; and Ellen, Henry and Sam Bunn. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 26, 2020, 2:00pm, at King Moravian Church's God's Acre, 417 East King Street, King, NC, with Rev. Douglas Rights and Rev. Gerry Befus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Rd, King, NC 27021, in support of the Laurel Ridge Camp Scholarship Fund. The family kindly requests that attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Omni Omily Grabs, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com . Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021