Gorelli, Helen Almand January 3, 1934 - September 21, 2020 With an eye for beauty, Helen Almand Gorelli was a wonderful painter, choir singer, decorator, and ballroom dancer; but her most beautiful and favorite work of art was her family. Helen Almand Gorelli passed away September 21, 2020, while holding her daughter's hand and listening to her sing "Amazing Grace." Helen is survived by her husband, Frederick Paul Gorelli; daughter, Gina Gorelli Proctor (Alan); three grandchildren, Ricky (Michelle), Annie, and Philip Proctor; brother, Wayne Almand (Jayn); and sister, Jane Almand Burgess; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She now joins her mother and father in Heaven. Born on January 3, 1934, and raised in Tifton, Georgia, Helen caught the eye of Fred Gorelli at a VFW dance in 1964, where his love for her quickly softened his tough Marine exterior. They married on Sept. 23, 1964, and continued to dance and laugh together for more than 55 years – she passed just two days before their 56th anniversary. Helen and Fred loved each other more than anything in life and were able to be together and hold hands on her final day. She found joy in cruising and traveling across the country, visiting family, cooking for loved ones, and being 'Nana' to her three grandchildren. Though her family and friends will miss her, they will remember her as she would want, with love, laughter, and time together. The family will have a private funeral service, but her family thanks the loving friends, neighbors, and family members who have offered their support at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Senior Services, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC, 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/ . Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106