Bowers, Tonnie Lee
September 12, 1941 - September 20, 2020
Mr. Tonnie Lee Bowers, age 79, of Clingman, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, September 20, 2020 with his faithful caregiver of 16 years by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth Daye Bowers and sister, Carolyn Butler. Surviving are his son, Chris Bowers (Brenda) of Elkin; daughter, Amy Shumate (Richard) of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Amber Bowlin, Steven Shumate, Kevin Snow; six great-grandchildren; sister, Bunnie Manning of Lewisville; four nephews and one niece; companion and caregiver, Joe Ellen Rominger; and good friends in the Clingman Community. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Clingman. Tonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be conducted, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at his residence, 3868 Clingman Rd. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
