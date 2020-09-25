I worked with Art for a number of years at AMP and TYCO, we loved doing lunch together. Arts favorite place was the Mexican restaurant in Kernersville, most of the time he ordered the same thing. When Art retired he got a job at the Thomasville Bus Company, when I retired he called me and said the Bus Company had a job for me if I wanted it, I told Art thanks for thinking of me but I loved this retirement to much to go back to work. Art will be missed by his family and his many friends, I was lucky to be one of them.

Richard ( Dick ) Trostle, Amelia Island Fl. September 24, 2020