Bowen, Bobby William
January 30, 1936 - September 22, 2020
Mr. Bobby William Bowen, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born January 30, 1936 in Forsyth County to the late John Solomon Bowen and Pearl Johnson Bowen. Bobby enjoyed doing farm work. When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Lorene Bowen; one brother, James Bowen. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Welch Gwyn (Jerry); grandchildren, Angela and Bradley Gwyn; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Starling, Camren Holbrook; one sister, Betty Mikles. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Mr. Jerry Gwyn officiating. Bobby will lie in state at the funeral home beginning Friday, September 25 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel)