Southern, Juanita Warren
June 8, 1934 - September 23, 2020
SOUTHERN
WALNUT COVE
Juanita Warren Southern, 86, passed away peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center on September 23, 2020.
She was born in Forsyth County to Percy Daniel and Sara Elizabeth Strader Warren. Juanita was the youngest of 10 children. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. Juanita was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother "Mema," and great-grandmother. She truly loved her family and it was evident by her caring, considerate and adoring nature. Juanita always had a smile and kind word for anyone she met. She and husband Curtis loved to travel, including trips to the beach, mountains, Europe and many cruises. Juanita loved to go shopping, dining out, and playing cards with her dear friends. She lived a rich and fulfilling life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Southern in 2017; her 6 brothers, Dick, Pete, Buss, Jack, Ray and J. Van Warren; and 3 sisters, Ruth Tuttle, Eunice Morgan, and Ruby Campbell.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Southern and wife Debbie of King and Barry Southern and his wife Amy of Greensboro; 7 grandchildren, Lauren Jones and husband Josh, Kyle Southern and fiancé Megan Link, Mallory Phelps and husband Alex, Mackenzie Mogollon and husband Hernan, Keeghan and Kaitlin Southern, and Lauren Bondurant; 4 great-grandchildren, Ty and Lane Southern and Will and Noah Jones; and a very special niece, Hilda Shelton.
There will be an 1:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12-1 pm at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for all of their compassion and care during Juanita's stay.
