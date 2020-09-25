Hatcher, John Davis (J.D.)
September 14, 1924 - September 23, 2020
John Davis Hatcher (J.D.), 96, died peacefully September 23, 2020 at Piedmont Hospice of High Point. For sixty-three years he was the beloved husband of Racene, who precedes him in death.
The son of the late Mosby and Nanna Hatcher, he was born September 14, 1924 in Pilot Mt., where he was raised and motivated by his early life experiences. Joining the United States Army in 1944, he left Pilot Mt., leaving behind the life as he knew it. During his military life he received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal, which is based on the award of the Combat Infantryman Badge. And, never should we forget he was a Prisoner of War.
John became a successful businessman, greatly admired by his colleagues. His career included W.E. Graham Construction as supervisor, traveling as a buyer for Lorillard Tobacco (RJ Reynolds), a prominent asset to Edmac Compressor Co. and the founder of Hatcher and Associates, where he enjoyed actively operating until the age of 95.
Living life to the fullest, John particularly cherished the time spent with Racene and their friends. Traveling, touring and the stories he told of their trips to the Kentucky Derby were unforgettable. Saturday morning meetings (bull sessions) with special friends, donuts and coffee were rarely missed.
Being of strong Christian faith, a kind, caring and fun person, he acquired many close friends. His undeniable humor will be missed. As he often said "Wiser Than a Tree Full of Owls" referring to someone else. As those who knew him will tell you, his knowledge was sought after by many. He truly was "Wiser Than a Tree Full of Owls."
John is survived by sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and many special friends, including Mrs. Georgia Brown and memories of the late Carson Brown.
Family and friends are invited to his visitation 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with funeral following at J.C. Green and Sons, Wallburg Chapel, 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00, Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, 197 Shiloh Church Road, Sparta, NC 28675. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Hospice of High Point, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to the Hatcher family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home
10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107