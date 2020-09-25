Keane, Ann Marie Pratt
Ann Marie Pratt Keane of Bolton, NC, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, journeyed with primary peritoneal cancer since 2012 until Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Vincent Keane; loving son, Roger and his wife, Torva and their 3 children in Winston-Salem, NC; stepchildren, Mike in NY, Sharon and Billy, Shelly and Russ, Vinny and Kevynn, Kathy and David, all in TX; 10 step-grandchildren, all in TX; siblings, Donna, Paul and Pam, John and Alison, all in NC; Carol, Jimmy and Dee, all in TX; Billy and Faith in Iowa; her late brother, Tommy, and her late parents, Ethel and Don Pratt from NC.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 at noon at Salem Funeral Home Main Street Chapel in Winston-Salem. The service will begin at 1 PM in the Salem Funeral Home Chapel. Ann will be buried in the family cemetery plot at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheraw, SC at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020.
.