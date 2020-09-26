Cook, Bettie Crouse Jones
December 31, 1926 - September 20, 2020
Bettie Jones Cook, 93 years of age, peacefully entered the more immediate presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center, following a brief illness, and surrounded by her children. We were blessed to have her with us for 93 years. Bettie was born in Davidson County, NC to Crouse and Susannah Tucker Jones. She was a graduate of Griffith High School and Salem College. She served as choir director at Olivet Moravian Church, Ardmore Moravian Church, and Friedland Moravian Church. After completing her service at Friedland Moravian Church, she was a dedicated member of Home Moravian Church, where she was an active member of the choir, the Gregor Hand Bell Choir, and Senior Friends, as long as her health permitted. Throughout the years, she sang in the Moramus Chorale, the Moravian Music Festival Chorus, and the Great Sabbath Chorus. Bettie and her husband Frank volunteered with Meals on Wheels until Frank's passing. She grew beautiful violets, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening and canning, and was a fabulous cook. She loved the beach and reading, and was the best Nana ever to her granddaughter. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband Frank Cook, her parents, her brothers Ray, Wade, and David, and her son-in-law Dan Ashe. She is survived by her daughter Debra Ashe, son David Cook (Donna), granddaughter Taylor Cook, and many special nieces and nephews. Bettie will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Salem Moravian Graveyard, officiated by the Rev. Ginny Tobiassen and the Rt. Rev. Graham Rights. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
