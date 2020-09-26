Menu
Peggy Carol Patterson Henning
Henning, Peggy Carol Patterson

August 8, 1939 - September 24, 2020

Mrs. Peggy Carol Patterson Henning passed away into the sweet arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on August 8, 1939 to the late Bright Leak Patterson and Alma Rachel Taylor Patterson. Nana Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to all. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Henning; son, Taylor Henning (Cindy); grandsons, Austin Black (Amanda), Josh Black (Tiffany), Travis Black (Morgan); five great-grandchildren, Marley, Skyler, Charlie Grace, Waylon, Mylah; sister, Ann Shoaf. She was preceded in death by her brothers Dallas and David Patterson. She was active in church, serving on the GAs (Girls in Action), Nursery Hospitality, Compassion Prison Ministry, Joy club and clothes closet. Peggy worked at Hanes Hosiery, Messiah Moravian preschool and Lewisville UMC afterschool. She loved to cook for everyone and was the queen of the Candy Bar Cake. She loved to travel and listen to Southern gospel music. A graveside service will be held at Lewisville Baptist Church on Sunday September 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Bill Messer Officiation. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
1 Entry
My condolences to cousin Richard and his family.
Charles Farlow
September 25, 2020