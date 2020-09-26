Poindexter, Bonnie Ruth Wall



March 11, 1937 - September 25, 2020



Bonnie Ruth Wall Poindexter, 83, of Siloam, NC. went to be with her Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. Bonnie was born on March 11, 1937 in Surry County to Ellis and Metta Doss Wall. She later married Alvin Poindexter and together they had two children, Pam (Terry) Snow and Danny (Linda) Poindexter. Bonnie loved her family, her friends, and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and working with her flowers. Bonnie was a hard worker, with over 40 years of working a public job; while working full time, she also was a full-time caregiver to her husband, Alvin, until he passed away in 1980. Bonnie was a people person, bringing much joy and laughter to those around her. She had many friends that she made through her church family and her work experience. Little things meant much to her, such as going to Gail's Beauty Shop and fellowshipping and socializing at Level Cross Diner.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Pam (Terry) Snow and Danny (Linda) Poindexter, a brother, Jerry (Lois) Wall and two sisters Louise Hutchens and Katherine Atkins; her pride and joy, three grandchildren, Justin and Jordan Snow and Daniel Poindexter and her great-grandchildren, Noelle and Jonah Snow.



She was preceded in death by her husband, and three brothers, James "Toots," Bill, and George Wall.



A funeral service will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Siloam Baptist Church with the Rev. Jarred Seal, Rev. Bill Faw and Rev. Danny Poindexter officiating. There will be a visitation from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.



Interment will be in the Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery, alongside her husband.



She will lie in state at Cox-Needham from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 and from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020.



Cox-Needham Is respectfully serving the Poindexter family.



