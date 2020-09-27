Fulp, Charlie Frank



April 1, 1935 - September 22, 2020



Mr. Charlie Frank Fulp, 85, of Lewisville, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.



Charlie was born April 1, 1935 in Forsyth County to Julius and Grace Fulp. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 39 years of service as an engineer. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church as well as a Deacon for over 20 years at Immanuel Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He loved his family deeply and will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Hodges.



Charlie is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cromer Fulp; children, Donna Fulp and Randy Fulp and wife Angie; grandsons, Greg Burcham and Daniel Burcham and wife Lindsay; and great grandchildren, Hailey Burcham and her mother Shelley Garnick, Kyleigh Burcham, Gracie Burcham, and Madison Ayers.



A celebration of Charlie's life will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 3 PM at Temple Baptist Church in the Fellowship Building with Pastor Josh Boles and Pastor Samuel Silva officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.



Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel



6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

