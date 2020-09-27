Darr, Ricky Lynn
November 23, 1946 - September 25, 2020
Mr. Ricky Lynn Darr, 73, a resident of Dusty Ln., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born on November 23, 1946 in Forsyth County, NC to Willie Edgar Darr and Vivian Frances Bennett Darr, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a US Air Force veteran having retired after 33 years of service in active duty and Air National Guard, having served during the Vietnam War and Iraqi Freedom. He later retired from the High Point Fire Department and was a lifelong member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church.
On November 6, 1966, he married Linda Carole Myers, who survives of the home; also surviving are his sons, Alan Darr (Sandy) of Hong Kong and Aaron Darr (April) of OH; grandchildren, Madison Michael, Ashlynn Darr, Asher Darr, Aidan Darr, and Vivi Darr; sisters, Debbie Mullis (Bruce) of Concord and Lisa Hamrick (Jance) of Lewisville; brother, Ron Darr (Joan) of Thomasville; and several special nieces and nephews.
A private memorial graveside service, with full military rites provided by the Seymour Johnson AFB Honor Guard, will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Landreth officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the graveside service at the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 mandates, the family asks that those attending please wear masks. Memorials may be directed to Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Dr. Thomasville, NC 27360.
