Gardner, Johnnie Lee



July 17, 1941 - September 12, 2020



Johnnie Lee Gardner,also known as "Blue" age 79, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020,at the Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born July 17,1941 in Winston-Salem, NC, the oldest son to Obie and Lillie Mae Gardner and reared by his grandparents, Minus and Louvenia Gardner. He attended the public schools of Forsyth County and graduated from Atkins High School. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. After leaving the military, he worked several years for the U.S. Post Office while residing in Queens, New York, before returning to Winston-Salem. Blue returned to Winston-Salem and worked as a Sunday morning radio host on 1340AM Gospel Radio. He later joined the first Black Repertory Theatre in North Carolina during its developing years. He became an Actor, Play writer, and Screenwriter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck Gardner. Blue leaves behind to cherish his memories: his daughter Yvonne "Pam" Carter; step-son, Ricky Gardner; three sisters: Eva (Cornell)O'Neal, Ernestine Gardner, and Constance (Eric) Gardner-Olsen; four grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, his life-long friend of over 70 years, James "Bean" Mack, other family members, and friends.



Private graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery.



