Reid, Gloria Kathleen
August 25, 1944 - September 20, 2020
Miss Gloria Kathleen Reid, 76, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed on September 20, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Gloria was born on August 25, 1944, in Hamlet, NC, to Inez Lovin and James Robert Reid. She grew up in Akron, Ohio. Her family moved to Washington, DC, where she graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy. A few months after graduation, Gloria was hired by the Division of Judges, National Labor Relations Board. In 1989, she transferred to the Board's Region 11 Office in Winston-Salem, NC, she retired in 1992 after 30 years of dedicated service to the National Labor Relations Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Francis Lee Jones and James Robert Reid. Gloria enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy and special programs on PBS. Gloria had a very dry sense of humor and there was no question as to her political affiliation! One of her very favorite snacks was a McDonald's sausage burrito with a dash of hot sauce washed down with a Pepsi. Gloria was generous to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by many - especially "The Five".
A private ceremony will be held in Ellerbe, NC. Gloria enjoyed going to special services at Shattalon Church of Christ, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shattalon Church of Christ, 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral and Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106