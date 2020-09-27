Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Kathleen Reid
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Reid, Gloria Kathleen

August 25, 1944 - September 20, 2020

Miss Gloria Kathleen Reid, 76, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed on September 20, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Gloria was born on August 25, 1944, in Hamlet, NC, to Inez Lovin and James Robert Reid. She grew up in Akron, Ohio. Her family moved to Washington, DC, where she graduated from the Immaculate Conception Academy. A few months after graduation, Gloria was hired by the Division of Judges, National Labor Relations Board. In 1989, she transferred to the Board's Region 11 Office in Winston-Salem, NC, she retired in 1992 after 30 years of dedicated service to the National Labor Relations Board.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Francis Lee Jones and James Robert Reid. Gloria enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy and special programs on PBS. Gloria had a very dry sense of humor and there was no question as to her political affiliation! One of her very favorite snacks was a McDonald's sausage burrito with a dash of hot sauce washed down with a Pepsi. Gloria was generous to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by many - especially "The Five".

A private ceremony will be held in Ellerbe, NC. Gloria enjoyed going to special services at Shattalon Church of Christ, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shattalon Church of Christ, 5490 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral and Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.