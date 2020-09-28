Menu
Maurice George Lamontagne
1946 - 2020
1946
2020
Lamontagne, Maurice George

April 4, 1946 - September 20, 2020

Maurice (Moe) George Lamontagne, aged 74, born in Middletown, CT on April 4, 1946, passed peacefully at his Winston-Salem, NC home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was a Vietnam veteran in the US Navy aboard destroyer ship USS Glennon, recipient of the National Defense Service medal. He served as a police officer and he retired a skilled tool & die maker. He served as union president at Hartford Ball Bearing and as Homeowner Association president. He volunteered transporting fellow veterans to/from the VA hospital. He was an experienced CPR instructor who volunteered at the Red Cross. He had used the skill to save 3 others. He enjoyed the sport of golf. He was a loyal NY Giants football fan and NY Yankees baseball fan.

Maurice was predeceased by his parents, Lionel Willey Lamontagne and Claire Rose (Faucher) Lamontagne and a half-sister, Clemance Colligan. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Alley of Winston-Salem, NC; his sister, Sandra Butterfield of Massachusetts, two brothers, Ronald Lamontagne of Massachusetts and Lionel Lamontagne of Brooksville, FL. He is also survived by two stepchildren, Pamela Ireland and Joseph Fortier of Winston-Salem, NC and two grandchildren, Skyler Ireland and Jason Ireland of Winston-Salem, NC.

A service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery with military honors, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC (TBD).

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
