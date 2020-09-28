Gardner, Jean "Marguerite"
March 10, 1931 - September 26, 2020
Jean "Marguerite" Gardner, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hospice. Our mom was born March 10, 1931 in Greensboro, NC, into a large family of mill workers. Her dad's (our dear Papa) mill position had them moving from mill town to mill town every few years. Because she was somewhat shy due to moving around so much, she felt her years in the Drama Club at her Asheville high school helped her overcome her shyness. She was voted most popular "babe" in high school and at WC (now UNC-G) and has numerous corsage pins to prove it! Because she always dreaded being the new kid in school, we think that is why she was so invested in her five children's education from an early age. She was a grade-mother who was always part of the PTA and attended countless schools' picnics, school programs, and concerts. At the beginning of our school year she would carefully write out her first name on a small slip of paper that we could tuck neatly in our pocket and retrieve if necessary. Marguerite is NOT an easy name for an elementary kid to spell! One of her kids may or may not have made up a different first name for her because they were embarrassed to pull that slip of paper out of their pocket! She was also a Brownie/Girl Scout leader and a stay at home mom. Our mother was a feisty, tiny powerhouse and we definitely knew that she was boss. She remained constant and consistent, while making sure we were independent. Supper was always at the same time every night with everyone seated around the dinner table, and all of us still living at home knew the rules. She also had a funny and witty side; she could do cartwheels in the front yard or walk across the kitchen floor on her hands like no one else's mother. She taught us to play outside games she learned from her childhood, would sing cheerful songs at the break of dawn in order to wake up her sleepy headed children (we were not so cheerful) and sang show tunes whilst peeling potatoes at the kitchen sink. She could RV in the blistering heat of August at the beach with seven not always so happy people in a 20 foot RV with no A/C. Mom and dad always made sure we had a yearly family vacation with beach trips, Niagara Falls; many not so fun but educational vacations were always their priority. And oh how mom enjoyed sewing and loved a great fabric bargain from Piece Goods! As her grandkids got older, she loved nothing more than getting that phone call inviting her to the beach (staying in a real, air-conditioned hotel this time!) or a spur of the moment shopping excursion. Also, later in life, her extra sharp memory was our go to when details were fuzzy! She was preceded in death by her parents, Lexie and Gertrude Davis; our dad, John Gardner in 2002, not long after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary; and her only sister, Yvonne Smith (Aunt Goo). She left this world, leaving her five children, John W. Gardner (Donna) of Clemmons, Cynthia Bergen (Bill) of Farmville, VA, Janet Portis (Tim) of Winston-Salem, Julie Rice (Jeff) of Ronda and Larry Gardner of Winston-Salem. Six grandchildren, Zach Gardner, Sarai Blincoe, Meredith Bergen, Emily Fuguet, Jeffrey Kyle Rice, and Kameron Rice; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of John and Marguerite Gardner may be directed to the Wounded Warriors
Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103