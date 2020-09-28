Menu
Mr. Jimmy Franklin Robertson, 80, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on September 23, 2020. Jimmy was born on April 21, 1940 to Ada Leftwich Robertson and Curtis Robertson in Forsyth County. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 39 years of service. Jimmy was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, Jimmy loved hunting, gardening, golf, and trips to the beach. More than anything, he delighted in spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Surviving are his loving wife of 63 years, Edith Cline Robertson; children, David Robertson (Teresa), Judy Robertson Ware (George), and Teresa Robertson Cooper (Chris); grandchildren, Joshua, Michael (fiancé, Amanda), Ashley, Brandi, and Kaylee; three step-grandchildren; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Wyatt, Memphis, and Bristol; seven step great grandchildren; a brother, Harold Robertson (Pat); and a sister, Betty Hartman (Harold); and a family friend, Tim. A private graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park with Pastor Keith Carrol officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Assn., P.O. Box 7023. Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
