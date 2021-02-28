This is Garry & Glenda Farrington both my wife and I got acquainted and became best of friends over the years. We all attended same church together at Westside and also were in Elks #449 Lodge together at period of time. Also Pat directly along with Jeff Mature Market Investors worked diligently with us arranging our insurance and estate portfolios and at same time enhancing further our deeper bond of friendship. Both of us feel part of our heart has broken away with our friend's departure. We will always Cherish and remember and hold dear to us the genuine and true meaning of what friends and friendship means. Both Pat and Cathy were one of a kind. They will never be forgotten.

Farewell Dear Friends

God Bless you in Heaven

Garry & Glenda Farrington, and canine

"Rascal"

Tele# 336-225-9047

Glenda & Farrington Friend March 2, 2021