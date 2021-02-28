Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aaron Patrick "Pat" Stanley
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Stanley, Aaron Patrick "Pat"

May 22, 1947 - February 23, 2021

Aaron Patrick "Pat" Stanley, 73, of Lexington NC passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 peacefully and comfortably at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem NC. He was born May 22,1947 to the late Ann and Waymon Stanley Jr. of Beckley, WV. Pat had an illustrious career as an insurance agent with Prudential and was a co-founder and Vice President of Mature Market Advisors until his retirement in 2018. Pat was a member of the West Side Baptist Church. He was a Past Master of the MacDonald-Warren Masonic Lodge #103, served as president and treasurer of the Oasis Shrine Temple in Winston-Salem, NC, was a member of the Oasis Oldies car club, and served as an Exalted Ruler at the Winston-Salem Elks Club #449, where he was also a karaoke icon. He was enthusiastic and passionate about life, his friends and family (especially his beloved fur-baby, Bandit), music, and classic cars. He will be remembered for his vibrant personality, sense of humor, and continued optimism up until his passing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Billups Stanley and two brothers, Charles and Chester Stanley. Those left to cherish many fond memories and miss him often are his most precious and loving four-legged companion, Bandit; two devoted and loving daughters, Lisa Hanger (Len) of Fayetteville, WV and Suzanne Parkulo (Mike) of Bradley, WV; six incredible grandchildren, Katy Cottle of Fayetteville, WV, John-Michael Aurednik of Oak Hill, WV, SSgt. Emily Aurednik USAF of Oak Hill, WV, Logan Aurednik of Fayetteville, WV, Baylee Parkulo of Bradley, WV, and Mikey Parkulo of Bradley, WV; one extraordinary great-grandson, Ethan Kohl Cottle of Fayetteville, WV; brother, Tim Stanley (Sis) of Fairdale, WV; sister, Elizabeth Stanley of Beckley, WV; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends that he considered family. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Pastor Christa Warise, Ronnie (Beetle) Bailey, Bruce and Patsy Ayers, and many others that visited and lended their support to Pat and the family during this difficult time. Due to Covid and per Pat's request, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, West Side Baptist Church, 595 South Peacehaven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a local food bank. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We knew Pat & Cathy when we attended West Side. They were strong supporters of the church. Pat always brought his light green classic car to the annual church barbecue/car show. Will miss his bright smile.
Mary Grubbs
March 3, 2021
This is Garry & Glenda Farrington both my wife and I got acquainted and became best of friends over the years. We all attended same church together at Westside and also were in Elks #449 Lodge together at period of time. Also Pat directly along with Jeff Mature Market Investors worked diligently with us arranging our insurance and estate portfolios and at same time enhancing further our deeper bond of friendship. Both of us feel part of our heart has broken away with our friend's departure. We will always Cherish and remember and hold dear to us the genuine and true meaning of what friends and friendship means. Both Pat and Cathy were one of a kind. They will never be forgotten.
Farewell Dear Friends
God Bless you in Heaven
Garry & Glenda Farrington, and canine
"Rascal"
Tele# 336-225-9047
Glenda & Farrington
Friend
March 2, 2021
Heartfelt condolences -we will miss Pat & his smile at WS Elks
Linda McCormick
February 28, 2021
Pat was a friend of more than 20 years. His friendship was treasured. His humor and lifetime of community service will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. Rest in peace.
Gary Taylor
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results