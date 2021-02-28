Stanley, Aaron Patrick "Pat"
May 22, 1947 - February 23, 2021
Aaron Patrick "Pat" Stanley, 73, of Lexington NC passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 peacefully and comfortably at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem NC. He was born May 22,1947 to the late Ann and Waymon Stanley Jr. of Beckley, WV. Pat had an illustrious career as an insurance agent with Prudential and was a co-founder and Vice President of Mature Market Advisors until his retirement in 2018. Pat was a member of the West Side Baptist Church. He was a Past Master of the MacDonald-Warren Masonic Lodge #103, served as president and treasurer of the Oasis Shrine Temple in Winston-Salem, NC, was a member of the Oasis Oldies car club, and served as an Exalted Ruler at the Winston-Salem Elks Club #449, where he was also a karaoke icon. He was enthusiastic and passionate about life, his friends and family (especially his beloved fur-baby, Bandit), music, and classic cars. He will be remembered for his vibrant personality, sense of humor, and continued optimism up until his passing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Billups Stanley and two brothers, Charles and Chester Stanley. Those left to cherish many fond memories and miss him often are his most precious and loving four-legged companion, Bandit; two devoted and loving daughters, Lisa Hanger (Len) of Fayetteville, WV and Suzanne Parkulo (Mike) of Bradley, WV; six incredible grandchildren, Katy Cottle of Fayetteville, WV, John-Michael Aurednik of Oak Hill, WV, SSgt. Emily Aurednik USAF of Oak Hill, WV, Logan Aurednik of Fayetteville, WV, Baylee Parkulo of Bradley, WV, and Mikey Parkulo of Bradley, WV; one extraordinary great-grandson, Ethan Kohl Cottle of Fayetteville, WV; brother, Tim Stanley (Sis) of Fairdale, WV; sister, Elizabeth Stanley of Beckley, WV; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends that he considered family. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Pastor Christa Warise, Ronnie (Beetle) Bailey, Bruce and Patsy Ayers, and many others that visited and lended their support to Pat and the family during this difficult time. Due to Covid and per Pat's request, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Wounded Warriors
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, West Side Baptist Church, 595 South Peacehaven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or a local food bank. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.