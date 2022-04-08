Gidey, Abay
September 27, 1967 - March 30, 2022
Abay Gidey's story began on September 27, 1967 in Mekelle, Tigray, Ethiopia. He was the fourth child of Lemlem Gebrezgie and the late Gidey Mengistie. In 1989, Abay left Ethiopia during a tumultuous civil war. Abay continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1996 from N.C. A&T State University. The United States of America welcomed a new citizen, Abay Gidey, in 1997.
Abay loved technology, and began his information technology career at Dudley Direct, LLC as an IT Specialist. At the same time, Abay helped to lay the foundation for the entire computer network for Carter G. Woodson School in Winston-Salem as the IT Director. In August, 1998, Abay accepted his dream job at National General Insurance (GMAC), remaining there for 23 fulfilling years. Abay started as a Client Systems Engineer and was routinely promoted for his skills and genial demeanor.
The fairy tale began in 1995 when a mutual friend, Bethlehem Mekonnen, introduced Abay to Genea on a blind date. Their love grew as they explored each other's cultures and customs. Fittingly, on August 19, 2000, Abay Gidey married the love of his life, Genea Dudley, in a magical ceremony in Greensboro, NC, and on Sept. 2, 2000, they celebrated their union with another nuptials in Ethiopia.
Abay Gidey loved playing soccer. For over 25 years, Abay Gidey played for North Carolina Triad's Africa Stars in the right mid-field. He was more than a teammate. He was a devoted friend and father figure to so many.
In November 2006, Abay Gidey was appointed by the entire High Point City Council to the City of High Point Human Relations Commission. His historical appointment marked the first appointed commissioner from the Ethiopian Community. Abay grew up in a Christian Orthodox family, which laid the foundation for him being one of the founding members of the first Ethiopian Orthodox Church in the Triad, Kidane Mehret Ethiopian Orthodox Church.
Abay leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life for 26 years, his wife, Genea Dudley Gidey, and their unborn child; his mother, Lemlem Gebrezgie; siblings Kiros (Tsige) Gidey, Biretawit Gidey (Alemseged), Zayd Gidey (Nega), Biniam Gidey, Tsega Gidey (Desalegn), Dawit Gidey (Almaz), Daniel Gidey (Elsa), Mikiele Gidey; his in-laws: Dr. Joe Dudley, Sr., Dr. Eunice Dudley, Ursula Dudley Oglesby (Mark), and Joe Dudley, Jr.; and a host of family members and friends
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Abay's memory by donating to his home church, Kidane Meheret Ethiopian Orthodox Church, through @Givelify https://giv.li/7uk8q3
Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, April 9 at Providence Baptist Church in Greensboro and live-streamed at pbcgso.org
Perry J. Brown Funeral Home
909 E. Market St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 8, 2022.