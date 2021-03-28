Shuler, Adelaide Perryman
June 8, 1919 - March 26, 2021
Mrs. Frances Adelaide Perryman Shuler, age 101 passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at her home. She was born June 8, 1919 in Forsyth County to the late Charlie Cicero Perryman and Callie Lineback Perryman. Frances was the oldest living member of Fork Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School Class and sang in the church choir for over 60 years and sang in a quartet for several years. She loved all children and had her own child day care at her home for over 40 years. Frances always had a smile on her face and was well known to be a great cook and famous for her homemade yeast rolls, potato salad, persimmon pudding and Moravian sugar cake. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Dwight Shuler, one brother, Ray C. Perryman and one son-in-law, Billy Joe Brown. Surviving are two daughters; Jo Ann Shuler of the home and Judy Brown of Mocksville; one granddaughter, Tammy Renegar (Luther) of Mocksville and one great grandson, Ethan Renegar. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be a private family visitation on Sunday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
