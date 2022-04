Mansel



Winston-Salem - Agatha Rucker Mansel, 89, passed away June 20, 2021. Viewing will be from 1pm until 6pm Fri., June 25, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Services will be at 1pm Sat., June 26, 2021 at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.