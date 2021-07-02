Brown, Alan M.
June 25, 2021
Minister Alan Marcelle Brown, Sr., son of Raymond and Mary Brown Lanes, transitioned Friday, June 25, 2021. Bro. Brown was born in Durham, North Carolina, reared and educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. He achieved and accomplished many endeavors in his life, but of most significance to him was his obedience to the plan of salvation and his addition to the Lord's church. Second was the acceptance to minister and oversee the flock at the Capernaum Church of Christ of over 20 years. Bro. Brown would openly let you know, "I don't celebrate my biological birth, I celebrate my spiritual birth into the Lord that is far more greater." His weekly calling post reminder of "Hello saints, it is Friday and that means that the Lord's day is coming!" God bless would further cement what he celebrated. Second to his love for God and the worship service was his love for his devoted and wonderful wife, Sis. Cassandra. They were a match designed by heaven. Bro. Brown is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers. He leaves to cherish many dear and precious memories, his wife of 40 plus years, Cassandra Brown; five sons, Jonathan (Torina), Juan (Renee), Alan, aka "Chip" (off the old block), Ramon (Kindoll) McCullum, and Julian McCullum; one daughter, Regina Belcher; three sisters, Linda Mason, Raymona Brown, and Cessie Pauling; a host of grandchildren; one great-grandson, Kingston Brown (junior minister in training by Bro. Brown, "Papa"); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, relatives and the Capernaum Church family. The family will receive friends 11:00am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Capernaum Church of Christ with funeral services following at 11:30am. Interment: Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Masks are required for attendance. Online expressions may be received at www.hooperfuneralhome.net
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 2, 2021.