Alan Mock
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Mock, Alan

December 19, 1939 - July 3, 2021

Mr. William Alan Mock, of Old Highway 52, died Saturday, July 3 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, July 6 at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Chuck Ireson.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Mr. Mock was born December 19, 1939 in Forsyth County to Charles Clifton Mock and Pansy Conrad Mock. He retired from RJ Reynolds and was a member of Midway United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie McDowell Mock of the home; his brother, Jerry Carter Mock (Deborah) of Winston-Salem; two nieces, two nephews, and his special friends, Mark and Diane Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old Highway 52, Lexington NC 27295 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem NC 27295
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobbie, I’m so sorry. I have been out of town and just saw Alan’s obituary tonight. My husband went to heaven a year and 2 months ago so I do know how painful this is for you. Praying for you in the days ahead!
Vicki Martin Sink
Friend
July 13, 2021
Thinking of you
Bob-Jackie
July 10, 2021
To Bobbie and the family of Alan Mock:I'm sorry for your loss.Alan will be missed greatly by those who knew him.
I'm glad to have met him .My husband Max Leonard and Alan worked together at RJR Archer. Alan was a fine,christian man.May he rest in peace.
Love you Bobbie,
Donese Leonard
Donese Leonard
Friend
July 4, 2021
