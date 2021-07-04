Mock, Alan
December 19, 1939 - July 3, 2021
Mr. William Alan Mock, of Old Highway 52, died Saturday, July 3 at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, July 6 at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Chuck Ireson.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Mr. Mock was born December 19, 1939 in Forsyth County to Charles Clifton Mock and Pansy Conrad Mock. He retired from RJ Reynolds and was a member of Midway United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie McDowell Mock of the home; his brother, Jerry Carter Mock (Deborah) of Winston-Salem; two nieces, two nephews, and his special friends, Mark and Diane Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Midway United Methodist Church, 9795 Old Highway 52, Lexington NC 27295 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103.
Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem NC 27295
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 4, 2021.