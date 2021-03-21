Menu
Albert Wayne Jarvis
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Jarvis, Albert Wayne

September 17, 1948 - March 16, 2021

Mr. Albert Wayne Jarvis, 72 of Winston- Salem, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth county on September 17, 1948 to George and Mae Jarvis. He was preceeded in death by his parents and brother Dick Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Jarvis of 50 years, their son Marty Jarvis (Misty), granddaughters Allie and Dezha, nephew Scott Jarvis (Kendra, Anna), sister-in-law Kathy Jarvis, and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne graduated from Parkland High School in the first graduating class of 1966. He worked for Westinghouse Turbine Company for 30 years. He became a certified Bob Ross instructor and taught The Joy of Painting (Bob Ross oil technique) to many students for 20 years at Michael's and A.C. Moore craft stores as well as his home. He loved his church family at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and Pastor Tim. Wayne was a die-hard Wake Forest Demon Deacons fan but enjoyed all sports, including basketball, baseball, football, golf etc. He had a special interest in The American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. He was a loving husband, father, pawpaw to a special granddaughter, and teacher. Wayne touched many lives, always putting others interest first. He loved life and he lived it to the fullest. There will be a private service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem, https://www.wsfphc.com.

Affordable Cremations

2901 Lyndhurst Ave.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ann, I am so sorry for your lose of Wayne. He was a good man but you will join him in Heaven one day. I pray God will bless and keep you till then.
Paulette Shaffer
April 2, 2021
Dear Ann and family, we have been fortunate to be neighbors with Kathy and Dick for forty years. We have heard Jarvis stories over the years, so feel like I know your family! I even knew Dezha briefly at Early College. We were so saddened to hear of Wayne´s passing and please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sending our most sincere condolences.
Kathy and Gordon Butler
March 27, 2021
Wayne taught classes at South Fork Community Center. I always enjoyed them. I actually have several paintings that Wayne did himself. If a family member would like them I will give to you. So sorry for your loss. Prayers for family. Contact me at [email protected] if you want pictures.
Kim Young
March 21, 2021
Pops you are gone now but will never be forgotten! We had a lot of great times always, tailgating, golfing, football, baseball, you are the reason I am the man I am today! I love you Pops and I´ll see you again one day! It was an honor to be your son! Love you, Marty
Marty Jarvis
March 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Wayne was loved and will be missed. I loved watching him paint and learned so much from him. Ann you are on my prayers I understand how heartbreaking this is. Love Barbara
Barbara Sullivan
March 21, 2021
Loved Wayne so much, my brother-in-law! It is still a shock for me. I will miss you so much. Rest in Heaven with your precious brother, Dick Jarvis! 'Til we meet again in Heaven. What a glorious reunion that will be - when we all see Jesus! All my love forever, Kathy Jarvis
Kathy Jarvis
March 21, 2021
