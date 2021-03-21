Dear Ann and family, we have been fortunate to be neighbors with Kathy and Dick for forty years. We have heard Jarvis stories over the years, so feel like I know your family! I even knew Dezha briefly at Early College. We were so saddened to hear of Wayne´s passing and please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers. Sending our most sincere condolences.

Kathy and Gordon Butler March 27, 2021