Jarvis, Albert Wayne
September 17, 1948 - March 16, 2021
Mr. Albert Wayne Jarvis, 72 of Winston- Salem, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth county on September 17, 1948 to George and Mae Jarvis. He was preceeded in death by his parents and brother Dick Jarvis. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Jarvis of 50 years, their son Marty Jarvis (Misty), granddaughters Allie and Dezha, nephew Scott Jarvis (Kendra, Anna), sister-in-law Kathy Jarvis, and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne graduated from Parkland High School in the first graduating class of 1966. He worked for Westinghouse Turbine Company for 30 years. He became a certified Bob Ross instructor and taught The Joy of Painting (Bob Ross oil technique) to many students for 20 years at Michael's and A.C. Moore craft stores as well as his home. He loved his church family at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church and Pastor Tim. Wayne was a die-hard Wake Forest Demon Deacons fan but enjoyed all sports, including basketball, baseball, football, golf etc. He had a special interest in The American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. He was a loving husband, father, pawpaw to a special granddaughter, and teacher. Wayne touched many lives, always putting others interest first. He loved life and he lived it to the fullest. There will be a private service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Winston-Salem, https://www.wsfphc.com
.
Affordable Cremations
2901 Lyndhurst Ave.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2021.