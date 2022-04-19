Logan, Albert "Al" Gray
July 3, 1944 - April 16, 2022
Mr. Albert "Al" Gray Logan, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 3, 1944 in Forsyth County to Ada Logan Dunn. Al graduated from Hanes High School and grew up working hard and continued working hard until he got sick shortly before he passed away. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years and visited over 20 foreign countries. Al retired and returned to Winston-Salem. He then started to work for Tom Angelo who was like a father to him at Angelo Brothers Wholesale as the office manager. After the store closed, he enjoyed working at home on his tractor on his small farm. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and a member of the Auditorium Sunday School class of which he was an usher and treasurer. Al was preceded in death by his mother and a son, Derek Gray Logan. Surviving are his loving wife, Ellen H. Logan; his daughter, Teresa L. Shell; two granddaughters, Britknee Reavis (fiancé Justin Vaughn), Amanda Padgett (Josh); four great-grandchildren, Jayden Grady, Braxton Vaughn, Adam and Katie Padgett and a sister, Frances Collins. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons and Josh Padgett officiating. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church Building Fund or to Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.