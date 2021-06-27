Oettinger, Jr., Albert "Albie"
October 11, 1940 - June 24, 2021
Albert Oettinger, Jr., or Albie, died at home of colon cancer on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Albie was born in New Rochelle and raised in Scarsdale, NY. He was an Eagle Scout and attended the International Boy Scout Jamboree. Albie moved to North Carolina in 1958 to attend Duke University, where he received his bachelor's degree, followed later by a master's degree in Forestry and Finance. Albie was admitted to the Naval Academy, but an injury in service led to his honorable discharge.
Between 1963 and 1965, Albie worked as an Agricultural Statistician for Research Triangle Institute of NC on a USAID contract with Nigeria's Federal Office of Statistics, Rural Economic Surveys, in Western Northern Nigeria. His extensive fieldwork involved training Nigerians how to collect and process agricultural farm and crop data using basic forestry surveying tools. His travels to 40 very remote rural villages exposed him to many different Nigerian tribal cultures and created his great interest in cultures all over the world.
On July 1, 1966, Albie started Kamlar, the first pine bark mulch processing company in the eastern United States. Pine bark, a waste product from the area sawmills, was upcycled to high-quality mulch. Over the long term, Kamlar customers have lauded the company for its concern for fair packaging, consistent quality, and superior service. Albie liked to be remembered for his reliability.
Albie was an accomplished squash racquetball player and was ranked first in his division nationwide. He enjoyed hiking and going on ski trips with his wife Fiet, and also the family. He looked forward to visiting the Netherlands each year and enjoyed traveling all over the world. Another favorite hobby was gardening. Albie took great care of his health and worked out at the Central YMCA three times a week, where he met many friends.
Albie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sophia, or "Fiet" Rothberger-Kraal, daughter April Oettinger (Max Tondro), stepchildren Edward Rothberger (Christina), Sophia Lannon (Dan), Anna Anglemyer (Brad), and sister Patricia Caldwell (Norm Godwin). Albie was Opa to Finn, Rowan, Anneke, Charlotte, Sophia, Freddie, Henry, Erik, Jon Everett, and Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree. A memorial service will take place followed by a visitation with the family on Tuesday, July 6 at 1:00 pm at Salem Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals and Cremations
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.