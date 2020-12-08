Mr. Albert Zeno Reid, age 64, of East Bend, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Mr. Reid was born on April 9, 1956 in Lexington, NC to the late Robert Zeno and Irene Whisenhunt Reid. He loved the Lord, his family, the outdoors, working around the house, his new John Deere, and mowing for others on the side. He lived life to the fullest. Albert loved his job of 22 years as lead mechanic for American Webbing and Fittings, Inc. and Wear-Flex Sling Company in Winston-Salem.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Shirley Adams Reid of the home; stepson, Christopher "Chris" Scott Adams of Lewisville; brother, Roger Dale Whisenhunt, his wife Kathy, and their daughter, Chloe Moore, all of East Bend; a sister-in-law, Nancy Adams Shouse and husband William Jr. of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Reid will lie in state on Wednesday from 10am-4pm at Huff Funeral Home in East Bend. A private graveside service for Mr. Reid will be held at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Reid family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.
My condolences for Albert's passing. He and Roger cut my grass for number of years and always did a wonderful job. My yard has never looked as good as when they took care of it. My prayers to the family
Brenda Walden
December 10, 2020
Today is a sad day for us all. We love Albert and we will miss him terriably. He was so loving and kind to everyone. We couldn´t be there in body but know that we are thinking and praying for all of you. It´s my prayer that we all know who our savior is and believe and trust in him so that one day we will be together with Albert again.
Your family in SC
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss we love and are praying for you