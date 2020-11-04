Harvey, Alberta
March 1, 1933 - October 29, 2020
Mrs. Alberta Mae Barker Harvey was born in Mocksville, NC on March 1, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. William and Zula Barker. She departed from this Earthly life on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Alberta was a 1953 graduate of Dunbar High School in Lexington, NC, and after graduation she attended North Carolina Central University and completed her formal education at Russell Business College in Winston-Salem, NC. She briefly worked at Carver High School as the school secretary and retired after 30 years of service from the Winston-Salem Housing Authority. Alberta was an avid golfer and shared in that passion with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, and frequently visited the beautiful mountains in Cherokee, North Carolina. She was a faithful member of Rising Ebenezer Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC, where she attended church for many years. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Joseph Harvey; a brother-in-law, Aldeen Harvey; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.