Lancaster, Alece Parker
June 10, 1925 - September 28, 2020
Alece Parker Lancaster, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 10, 1925 to Howard and Nellie Parker. She was a faithful member of Home Moravian Church since 1937. In addition to her parents, Alece was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Frank Lancaster and her two sisters Sara Steadman and Charlotte Inabinet. She is survived by her four children, Harry (Ann) Lancaster; Charlie (Marie) Lancaster; Will Lancaster; Nell (Denny) Shaffer-Gollnick; five grandchildren, Craig (Sherry) Lancaster; Jimmy (Alicia) Wallace; Sally Binkley; Nathan (Wendy Jo) Shaffer; Erin (Harrison) Shaffer and many beloved great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in God's Acre at Old Salem.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, Senior Services Inc., or the Home Moravian Church Book of Remembrance. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
