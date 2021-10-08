Inman, Alecia Yvonne Amos
April 18, 1977 - September 30, 2021
INMAN
WALKERTOWN
Alecia Yvonne Amos Inman, 44, went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, September 30, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Alecia was born April 18, 1977 in Forsyth County to Roger Odell and Debra Lee Ayers Amos. She worked as a hair stylist at Hair Images, where she had a great relationship with her clients, and was a member of Crossroads Ministry. She loved her husband, children, family, friends, the beach, and her dogs. Alecia loved everyone and everyone loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Odell Amos, and mother-in-law, Mamie Yates Inman.
Alecia is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Wayne Inman; her mother, Debra Ayers Amos; 2 children, Jadyn and Ethan Inman; 3 sisters, Sonya Price, Charity Helton, Brandee Amos; father-in-law, Johnny Inman; 4 nephews and 3 nieces.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 5:00 pm at the Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Roger Bailey officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-5:00 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses at Forsyth Medical Center in the ICU 2 for all of their loving care and compassion shown during this time.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Inman family.
