Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alene Grey Bowen Gravitt
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Gravitt, Alene Grey Bowen

May 6, 1927 - October 5, 2021

GRAVITT

GERMANTON

Alene Grey Bowen Gravitt, 94, of Germanton, NC, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired teacher, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.

Born on May 6, 1927 in Stokes County, she was the daughter of James Riley Bowen and Louella Reid Bowen Weaver. Her humble upbringing during the Great Depression in a home full of love and faith helped define the woman Alene would become. On March 13, 1948, she married the love of her life, Max Gravitt.

She was a beloved teacher who touched many lives before retiring after 37 years from Stokes County Schools. During her post retirement life, she took up a passion for sewing, crafting and knitting. She was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.

To know her was the purest of all loves. The most humble and kind. Her faith in Jesus and dedication to her church, family and community was always admirable.

In addition to her parents, Alene was preceded in death by her husband, Max Gravitt, and a sister, Ruth B. Tesh.

Surviving is her daughter, Ina Bowman (Ronnie) of Germanton; three grandchildren, Lee Bowman (Jessica), Jodi Gray Bowman, and Cody Bowman (Stephanie); four great-grandchildren, Payton, Kenley, Ryleigh, Caroline; great-grand-pup, Jack; and a very special niece, Annette Tesh.

An 11:00am graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jason Harvey officiating.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.

The family will receive friends and guests at the home of her daughter.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 6496 Baux Mountain Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Gravitt family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
A wonderful teacher. She increased my love of science.
Dr. Dana L. Dalton
October 14, 2021
Mrs. Gravitt was my high school biology teacher. I really liked her, she was a nice teacher. My condolences to all the family.
Wanda Jones
School
October 7, 2021
Great teacher and lady! I will always remember and appreciate her leaf collection project in biology. The ginkgo tree is still my favorite! I was in her class when President Kennedy was shot. May you Rest In Peace!
Perry Carroll
Friend
October 7, 2021
My 2nd grade school teacher. Many years ago. My condolences to the family. May God give you all the peace and comfort you need at this time.
Wayne Newsome
School
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results