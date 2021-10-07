Gravitt, Alene Grey Bowen
May 6, 1927 - October 5, 2021
GRAVITT
GERMANTON
Alene Grey Bowen Gravitt, 94, of Germanton, NC, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired teacher, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.
Born on May 6, 1927 in Stokes County, she was the daughter of James Riley Bowen and Louella Reid Bowen Weaver. Her humble upbringing during the Great Depression in a home full of love and faith helped define the woman Alene would become. On March 13, 1948, she married the love of her life, Max Gravitt.
She was a beloved teacher who touched many lives before retiring after 37 years from Stokes County Schools. During her post retirement life, she took up a passion for sewing, crafting and knitting. She was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
To know her was the purest of all loves. The most humble and kind. Her faith in Jesus and dedication to her church, family and community was always admirable.
In addition to her parents, Alene was preceded in death by her husband, Max Gravitt, and a sister, Ruth B. Tesh.
Surviving is her daughter, Ina Bowman (Ronnie) of Germanton; three grandchildren, Lee Bowman (Jessica), Jodi Gray Bowman, and Cody Bowman (Stephanie); four great-grandchildren, Payton, Kenley, Ryleigh, Caroline; great-grand-pup, Jack; and a very special niece, Annette Tesh.
An 11:00am graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jason Harvey officiating.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are required.
The family will receive friends and guests at the home of her daughter.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 6496 Baux Mountain Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.