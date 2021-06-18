I worked in the Dept. of Anesthesia at Bowman Gray school of Medicine, Baptist Hospital for several years. I had the pleasure of working with Dr.Pauca. He was always very kind to everyone he encountered . Never too busy to take the time to speak. If I were to describe him it would be as a " Gentle Giant". I express my deepest sympathy to Mrs.Pauca and his entire family. May god bless you all!

Vicki Kimel Work June 18, 2021