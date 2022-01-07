Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Hixt Bess
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Bess, Alice Hixt

June 6, 1933 - January 5, 2022

Mrs. Alice Bess, 88, of Winston-Salem, has passed into the more immediate presence of her Savior. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Konrad and Helen Hixt on June 6, 1933. Alice taught 40 plus years at Forsyth Technical Community College as an Art teacher. She loved to paint and help others learn to paint. She was a lifetime member of the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem and The Muddy River Art Association. She loved traveling the world and taking beach trips with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Bess; a son, Keith Bess and a brother, Peter Hixt. Surviving are a daughter, Laura Ayers (Jerry); a son, Andrew Bess (Virginia); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Diana Bess; numerous cousins and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fairview Moravian Church with Rev. Tony Hayworth officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Moravian Graveyard (God's Acre). Memorials may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, The Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Moravian Church
6550 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-, NC
Jan
8
Interment
12:15p.m.
Salem Moravian Graveyard
Cemetery Street, Winston-, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
For Kelly, Jennifer, and Diana- I am so sorry for the loss of your mother-in-law and grandma. I remember meeting her at your house when I was over playing with Kelly. Praying for your family during this difficult time!
Elizabeth Showalter Crews
January 9, 2022
Thoughts and prayers for all of Alice´s family! I´m so sorry! I worked with Vern at Piedmont and knew all of you at that time. I haven´t seen any of you in several years but think of the family often.
Judy Kreeger
January 7, 2022
I'm Truly Saddened to Hear the Passing of Mrs. Alice Bess. She was the Highlight of my Day while Under my Care at Heritage Woods. Your Kindness will Forever Shine On. A True Angel!!!
Kelvin Snow
Work
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results