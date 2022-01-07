Bess, Alice Hixt
June 6, 1933 - January 5, 2022
Mrs. Alice Bess, 88, of Winston-Salem, has passed into the more immediate presence of her Savior. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Konrad and Helen Hixt on June 6, 1933. Alice taught 40 plus years at Forsyth Technical Community College as an Art teacher. She loved to paint and help others learn to paint. She was a lifetime member of the Associated Artists of Winston-Salem and The Muddy River Art Association. She loved traveling the world and taking beach trips with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Bess; a son, Keith Bess and a brother, Peter Hixt. Surviving are a daughter, Laura Ayers (Jerry); a son, Andrew Bess (Virginia); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Diana Bess; numerous cousins and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Fairview Moravian Church with Rev. Tony Hayworth officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Moravian Graveyard (God's Acre). Memorials may be made to Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, The Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.