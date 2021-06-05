Blackwell, Alice
January 12, 1930 - May 31, 2021
Alice Blackwell passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the age of 91. Alice was a cherished daughter, wife and mother to seven children. She was known for her quick wit, humor and grace. She was a devout Catholic and found tremendous strength in her faith. Alice was born and raised in Queens, New York. She married her husband William Blackwell and moved to several areas before they settled in Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William, and their daughter, Roberta. Surviving family includes her sons, Kevin and David; her daughters, Karen, Janet, Alycia and Carol; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Parklawn Memorial Park, with Fr. Daniel Pal officiating. A Mass of Intention will be held next month at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.