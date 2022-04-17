Housand, Alice "Susie" Cook
July 28, 1949 - April 14, 2022
Alice "Susie" Cook Housand, 72, died on April 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem. Susie was born in Forsyth County to the late William P. Cook and Martha Peel Cook. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ted and Larry Cook; one sister, Linda Donathan. Susie is survived by two sons, Tim and Andy; two brothers, Jimmy and Mike Cook; and the joys of her life, Cooper and Muffin, her beloved dachshunds. Susie raised dachshunds, they made her happy and she always had at least two as pets. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and stayed active until the last year, due to her declining health. Susie loved to cook and bake, everyone especially enjoyed her pound cakes. She won ribbons for her pound cake and fried pies. Susie was a giving person, a true blessing to all that knew her. She will be missed by many.
A funeral service officiated by Reverends Danny Poindexter, Anthony Gordy, and Harold Fletcher will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Salem Reynolda Chapel, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, with burial to follow at Tabernacle United Methodist Church Cemetery in Tobaccoville. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 598 Priddy Farm Rd, King, NC 27021. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.