Alice Louise Boyd Stover of Winston-Salem, NC was born on October 17, 1935 to the late George and Pauline Boyd. She was the only daughter of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.
Ms. Stover resided in Brooklyn, New York for much of her childhood and early adult life. For ten years, she traveled to and resided in Germany, Ft. Carson, Colorado, and Ft. Bragg, NC with her husband, the late Staff Sgt. Samuel L. Stover, Sr. of the United States Army. In 1971, she permanently relocated with her family to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Ms. Stover retired from Knollwood Hall Nursing Home after 22 years of service. She is well-remembered for her favorite, creative pastime of cooking and baking. She was also a member of the Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in Winston-Salem, NC.
On Friday, February 26, 2021, Ms. Stover passed away at the age of 85. She is survived by her five children: Sharon (William) Patterson of Atlanta, GA; Patricia Stover Hart, Sandra L. Stover, Samuel L. Stover, Jr., all of Winston-Salem, NC; Lieutenant Colonel Jerry B. Stover (Maggie) of Hopewell, VA; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a devoted daughter-in-law, Maria Stover.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:30pm with Brother Lorenzo Gillis officiating.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.
To Patricia Hart and family with heartfelt sympathy and caring prayers for you and your family.As you walk through through this time of loss, may you know that the Lord walks with you and He will comfort you .
With deepest Sympathy
Tandra Chandler
Love and Faith Christian Fellowship
Tandra Chandler
March 4, 2021
.
Sharon Pattetson
Daughter
March 3, 2021
Prayers for the family. We both worked many years w/Mrs Stover & I believe her daughter?(Cookie?; sorry can't quite remember if her daughter):at Knollwood(Springwood Care) & enjoyed being around her, & her fussing at us when we tried to sneak into the kitchen; we were only following the delicious smells! If she saw anyone not doing their job & goofing off anywhere inside or outside of the building, she was, to us, like the Auntie that catches & corrects you, but keeps you out of trouble at the same time. May she rest in Heaven. Sending hugs; we are sincerely sorry to read this today. Stay strong!