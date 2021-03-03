Stover, Alice



Age 85



Alice Louise Boyd Stover of Winston-Salem, NC was born on October 17, 1935 to the late George and Pauline Boyd. She was the only daughter of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.



Ms. Stover resided in Brooklyn, New York for much of her childhood and early adult life. For ten years, she traveled to and resided in Germany, Ft. Carson, Colorado, and Ft. Bragg, NC with her husband, the late Staff Sgt. Samuel L. Stover, Sr. of the United States Army. In 1971, she permanently relocated with her family to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Ms. Stover retired from Knollwood Hall Nursing Home after 22 years of service. She is well-remembered for her favorite, creative pastime of cooking and baking. She was also a member of the Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in Winston-Salem, NC.



On Friday, February 26, 2021, Ms. Stover passed away at the age of 85. She is survived by her five children: Sharon (William) Patterson of Atlanta, GA; Patricia Stover Hart, Sandra L. Stover, Samuel L. Stover, Jr., all of Winston-Salem, NC; Lieutenant Colonel Jerry B. Stover (Maggie) of Hopewell, VA; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a devoted daughter-in-law, Maria Stover.



The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:30pm with Brother Lorenzo Gillis officiating.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 3, 2021.