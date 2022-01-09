Wilson, Alice Gardner
May 10, 1931 - January 4, 2022
Alice Gardner Wilson died peacefully on January 4, 2022, at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clemmons, NC, at the age of 90. She was born on May 10, 1931, to the late Dr. E. Norfleet Gardner and Ruth Carver Gardner of Dunn, NC. She graduated with a BA from Westhampton College (University of Richmond) and with a Master of Religious Education from the Carver School of Missions and Social Work. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. Joe Leon (J.L.) Wilson, Senior Pastor of Ardmore Baptist Church from 1978-1996.
Alice served as a missionary in Bangkok, Thailand, from 1963-1970. She worked as a teacher and tutor in Kansas City, Missouri, and in Winston-Salem North Carolina. She taught Bible Study at Ardmore Baptist Church, where she gave her time and energy to its congregation and to others throughout the community.
Known for her wit, hospitality, and "spunk," Alice left a legacy of love and compassion. Others have described her as a delight to be around, a precious neighbor, a special lady, an encourager, and someone who was unfailingly kind and gracious. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her passions included gardening, spending time at Emerald Isle with family, and playing card games of all sorts, especially bridge.
Alice is survived by her daughter Debbie Newsome (David), her daughter Beth Tsiolkas (George); two grandchildren: David Newsome, Jr. (Emily) and Jennifer Haeberle (Hunter); and one great-grandchild, Hannah Haeberle.
Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Trinity Elms for their exceptional care and support. We would also like to thank the ministers of Ardmore Baptist Church and her dear friends and neighbors who helped make Alice's life a bit easier during her final years.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Ardmore Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, with the Rev. Christa Warise officiating. The family will greet friends after the service, following COVID protocol.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.