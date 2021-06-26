To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Alias was a wonderful friend with a kind heart and loving soul. RIP Angel
Sharon
January 6, 2022
News of your passing has shocked us all. You were such a loving and easy going person, and it is hard to accept that you are no longer with us. I wish I could express the sorrow I feel knowing that your family is experiencing such a profound loss. May they take confort in knowing that you are at peace.
Keshia Gonzalez
Other
June 29, 2021
I loved this young lady, it wasn't until recently that I had the privilege to spend time with her. You will be missed.