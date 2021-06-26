Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alisa Nicole Harp
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
Harp

Winston-Salem - Alisa Nicole Harp, 30, was born June 13, 1991 and passed away unexpectedly June 22, 2021. No services will be held.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Alias was a wonderful friend with a kind heart and loving soul. RIP Angel
Sharon
January 6, 2022
News of your passing has shocked us all. You were such a loving and easy going person, and it is hard to accept that you are no longer with us. I wish I could express the sorrow I feel knowing that your family is experiencing such a profound loss. May they take confort in knowing that you are at peace.
Keshia Gonzalez
Other
June 29, 2021
I loved this young lady, it wasn't until recently that I had the privilege to spend time with her. You will be missed.
ANGELA WILSON
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results