Womble, Allan Clements Hollan
December 9, 1923 - March 24, 2021
Allan Kimbrough Clements Hollan Womble died March 24, 2021, at her home in Arbor Acres. She was born December 9, 1923, in Greenwood, Mississippi, the daughter of William Kemp Clements and Sallie Morgan Kimbrough Clements. As the fifth child (all girls to that point) in her family, she was named for her grandfather. During her early years, she grew up with a large extended family in Greenwood and throughout the Mississippi delta.
Following the death of her mother when Allan was only eight, her family lived in Tucson, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, and Oakland, California, where she graduated from high school. She returned to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State College for Women where, among other honors, she was voted most versatile in her graduating class. Following graduation in 1945, she married Army Air Corps Major William E. Hollan, then a flight instructor at the airfield in Greenwood, a marriage that would last 59 years until his death.
During the early years of their marriage, they lived in San Antonio, Texas, various locations in southern California, and White Plains, New York, before moving to Winston-Salem in 1954.
Allan's interests centered on family, neighbors, friends, church, and community. She immersed herself in her children and grandchildren's activities, from Cub Scout Den Mother to Sunday School teacher to babysitter to tour leader. She instilled consideration for others and good manners through example and gentle instruction. For years, she hosted family holiday gatherings at the family home or their house at Lake Norman, and her houses were always open and available for nieces, nephews, and friends of her children.
As they were learning to talk, her grandchildren came to call her "Gaga." Over time, the name took hold, and she became "Gaga" not only to them but to their friends and families.
She made a point of getting to know and cultivating friendships with her neighbors wherever she was. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, book clubs, and playing bridge, among many other activities.
Later in life she married widower William F. Womble, a longtime neighbor and family friend. They enjoyed a number of happy years together until his death in 2016. Before her health began to fail, she was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Allan was preceded in death by her parents, her four sisters and one brother, her first husband, William E. Hollan, her second husband, William F. Womble, and her stepdaughter, Bé Womble Haver. She is survived by her three children, Bill (Carla) Hollan, Jack (Sara) Hollan, and Betsy (Carver) Rudolph, seven grandchildren, their spouses, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and by her three stepchildren, Bill (Erna) Womble, Russ (Becky) Womble, and Ann (Richard) Strader, and by their children and grandchildren and the children and grandchildren of Bé and Don Haver.
As her health began to fail, Allan received caring and invaluable assistance from Carlene Martin, Phyllis Curry, and Jeannie Rivers, whom the family wishes to recognize and thank.
Her remains were interred next to those of her first husband in the columbarium at Centenary United Methodist Church in a family ceremony on March 26, 2021.
In accordance with Allan's wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her memory to the charity of one's choice
