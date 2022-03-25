Decker, Allen James
Allen James Decker of High Point, NC passed away on March 22, 2022, peacefully and surrounded by his family, after a courageous twelve-year battle with cancer. Cancer did not win; Allen won! He won because he chose to leave this life on his terms, and he won because he is now at peace and can join his son, Jeffrey William, who predeceased him in 2003. There is no more pain and no more fight – just rest.
Born in Cortland, NY on August 28, 1959, Allen grew up on a dairy farm in rural Groton, NY. He was an accomplished football player during his high school years, and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Melanie Sovocool. The two were married on May 24, 1980 and started their family, having three sons: Justin James, Jeffrey William, and Jacob Michael Decker. Allen and Melanie moved to High Point, NC in 1996 where Allen began a landscaping company – Decker Landscape Maintenance, Inc. One company wasn't enough for him so he started a second company in 2006, DLM, Inc. Pressure Washing. In addition to working and building two businesses, Allen was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and his boys.
Allen is predeceased by his son, Jeffrey William, also from High Point, NC in 2003, his father, W. James Decker, of Groton, NY in 2015, and his father-in-law, Ronald Sovocool, of Groton, NY, in 2015. In addition to his wife, Melanie and his two sons, Justin and Jacob, Allen is survived by his mother, Mary Decker (W. James), sister, Lori Decker, mother-in-law, Laura (Ronald) Sovocool, brothers in law, Randy (Joy) Sovocool, all of Groton, NY, and Mark (Tierza) Sovocool, of Syracuse, NY.
Services will be held at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home at 10301 North NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, with visitation commencing on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, with a memorial service following immediately thereafter, at 1:00 pm. The family invites friends and neighbors to join them at their home located at 463 Reese Rd., just off Hwy. 109 following the service to celebrate Allen's life. In addition, a memorial service will be held this summer in Groton, NY for his many, many friends. The date and time will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the Decker family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
JC Green & Sons Funeral Home
10301 North NC Hwy 109
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2022.