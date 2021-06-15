Menu
Allen Charles Hubbard Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Hubbard, Sr., Allen Charles

October 14, 1934 - June 13, 2021

HUBBARD, SR.

KERNERSVILLE

Allen Charles Hubbard, Sr., 86, died early Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 at his home.

Allen was born on October 14, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Roby and Arizona Hodge Hubbard. He was a retired truck driver for the City of Winston-Salem with 26 years of service. Allen loved to be outside. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, as well as gardening. Allen loved to spend time with his family and friends more than anything.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Annie "Sue" Purgason Hubbard; an infant child; 3 sisters, Denna Carter, Lucille Carter, and Elizabeth Butler; and 3 brothers, Roby, John, and Anthony Hubbard.

Allen is survived by his 3 children, Chuck Hubbard (Jackie), Tammy Gordon, and Randy Larimore (Susie); 4 grandchildren, Chris Hubbard, Daryl Larimore (Suzie), Daniel Larimore (Karly), and Shanna Willard (Jerry); 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Orabelle Holden and Mary Price.

There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Daniel Larimore officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Hubbard family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Jun
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Burroughs Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
You are in our thoughts and our prayers.
David and Tammie Collins
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results