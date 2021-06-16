Wooten, Allyson Hope Atwood
March 8, 1983 - June 13, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Allyson Hope Atwood Wooten, 38, of Lewisville, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, after a short and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born March 8th, 1983 in Yadkinville to Craig Darron Atwood and Celia Colvard Powers. When she was born her parents selected a place close to their hearts in which to name her after, the family church, "Hope Moravian Church". Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. Allyson is survived by her husband, Alan Wooten; children, Jacob and Zoe Wooten; sisters, Emily Atwood, Sarah Atwood and Madeleine Atwood; nephew, Creed Atwood; step-mother, Julie Atwood; step-father, David Powers; step-sisters, Charity Ahlquist (husband, Adam), Bobbie Mace-Maldonado (husband, Pablo), Miranda Cumings (husband, Jason) and Kathryn Powers. As well as, Danny Wooten, Billie Benbow, and Aaron Peters.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Inez Colvard, and Albert and Elizabeth (Lib) Atwood.
Allyson loved Anthropology and History. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts at UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005, after studying abroad at the American University in Cairo, Egypt, and a Masters of Arts in History at UNC-Greensboro in 2009. She was a world traveler, seeing sites in England, Germany, Egypt, Israel, and surrounding countries. Allyson also loved the fun and joy of Disney World, traveling there multiple times with family and friends.
Allyson was devoted to her family, providing life experiences and precious moments that will forever be treasured.
There will be a celebration of her life held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at Hope Moravian Church. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Mammography Program through the National Breast Cancer Foundation, INC. This program provides grants for breast screening and diagnostic services vital to early detection for those who may not otherwise have means. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Wooten family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 16, 2021.