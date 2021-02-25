Dodson, Alma Lucille Goins
November 3, 1933 - February 21, 2021
DODSON
WALNUT COVE
Alma Lucille Goins Dodson, 87, went home to be with her Lord Sunday afternoon, February 21, 2021 at Salemtowne Nursing Home.
Alma was born on November 3, 1933 in Stokes County to the late Luther and Eva Sprinkle Goins. She was the last surviving of 6 children. Alma retired from Sara Lee/ Hanes Hosiery after 45 years of service. Mrs. Dodson loved tending to her flowers, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and visiting with friends.
In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Dodson; a son, Michael Dodson; 3 brothers, Luther Goins, Gene Goins, and G.W. Goins; and 2 sisters, Lena Goins and Gladys Fulton.
Alma is survived by her 3 children, Wilma Parson (George) of Pleasant Garden, Mark Dodson (Vicki) of Walkertown, and Marty Dodson (Tamara) of Walnut Cove; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Dodson of Belews Creek; brother-in-law, Ralph Dodson of Danbury; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Dodson, Regena Johnson (Kevin), Melissa Mitchell (Jay), Tyler Dodson (Kelly), Jennifer Elliot (Daniel), Abigail Dodson, Matthew Dodson, and Olivia Dodson; 9 great-grandchildren, Lydia and Isaac Johnson, Edith, Cary, Della, and Virginia Mitchell, Lillian and Anna Dodson, and Brandon Elliot.
There will be an 1:00 pm funeral service held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sycamore Baptist Church with Pastor Roscoe Bowden officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sycamore Baptist Church and other times at the business of Tamara Dodson, Preferred Business Services, 705 South Main St., Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
Social Distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1900 South Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Sycamore Baptist Church, PO Box 451, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to Brookdale Highpoint North and Salemtowne for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Dodson.
Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Dodson family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.